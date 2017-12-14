Life’s a beach for new/old radio station

KISS-FM becomes Beach 107.5; goes back to old CJIB call letters

It’s back to the future for a Vernon radio station.

Listeners of 107.5 FM – formerly KISS-FM – were introduced to a new/old name Thursday at noon.

Vernon’s newest station is 107.5 Beach Radio, playing the greatest hits of the 80s and 90s.

“107.5 is already Vernon and the North Okanagan’s big, full-service radio station with a large, qualified audience,” said Beach general manager Karl Johnston. “Today we are building upon our continued service to the community, commitment to local news and sports by focusing our music on the most popular music of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.”

Beach Radio will play artists like Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, AC/DC, Michael Jackson, Tom Petty, and much more.

“It is sure to be Vernon’s No. 1 pre-set in the car; you won’t be able to help yourself,” said Johnston. “Couple this with the best and most experienced radio personalities, local news updates presented by experienced news anchors, award-winning community service and play by play coverage of the BCHL’s Vernon Vipers.”

The other news is 107.5 Beach Radio is returning to its original call letters: CJIB.

Since the station launched in 1947 the name CJIB was synonymous with radio excellence and was known across the province as a leader in information, programming and community service.

“The entire team at Vernon’s new 107.5 Beach Radio is committed to upholding this tradition,” said Johnston.

“As Vernon’s original radio station, we are committed to producing entertaining and informative radio for our listeners; great service to our community and results for our advertisers. We are the biggest broadcast team in the city and we remain fully committed to this community.”