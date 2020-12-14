Life-threatening injuries for South Surrey pedestrian

Police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on the South Surrey/White Rock border Monday night. (Shane MacKichan photo and video)

Police say a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on the South Surrey/White Rock border Monday (Dec. 14) night.

According to a news release issued just before 10:30 p.m., the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Bluff Road and Best Street (16 Avenue and 154 Street).

“The pedestrian has been transported to local area hospital in serious condition with life threatening injuries,” the release states.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is co-operating, the release adds.

Investigation is underway and the intersection is expected to remain closed for “the next few hours.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with further information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News