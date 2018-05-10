Life experience is the key to success for FamilyStart non-profit

Child and Youth Mental Health week that runs during the second week of May was born from heartbreak, and the determination to not let history repeat itself.

Keli Anderson founded FamilyStart 18 years ago after a close friend had lost her son at 18-years-old to suicide. Anderson’s son, who is Bipolar had just come out of the hospital himself at 10 and she was determined to ensure her son’s life was not cut short as well.

The non-profit is a unique organization that supports parents and families in B.C. with 36 employees that have experience with mental health, either because they have a mental health challenge or a member of their family has. This approach gives families that are dealing with mental health challenges unique advice and a perspective into how to navigate through struggles.

“We need to have a strong infrastructure to do this kind of work, we have built it based on experience. We build of their [employees] life and lived experience,”Anderson said.

Having built a reputation and credibility for coming alongside people in need, Anderson is still motivated to ensure that no one feels as alone in their struggle as she did when her son was growing up.

“I think one of the greatest things when you are doing this kind of work is, that there’s this chance that you get to be humbled by something that is bigger for you. For me, in this work every day is humbling. I know from our own family how hard it was but I also appreciate that families don’t have to be alone the way I felt 20 years ago. That loneliness, isolation and hopelessness when you don’t have that it just makes the hard stuff, even harder,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s son is now 30 and leads a full life, but she has no desire to slow down. Previous clients return to later be apart of the program in a different way and become leaders for other families in need.

Child and Youth Mental Health week is May 7 to 13, for more information visit FamilyStart’s website.

