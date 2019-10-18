Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin receives first poppy in Legion-led ceremony

The ceremony is one of the first steps to kick off the 2019 poppy campaign

Jim Diack (left), treasurer of the BC/Yukon Command for the Legion pins a poppy on Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin. The ceremony signals the first step to kicking off the 2019 Poppy Campaign. (Nicole Crescenzi/ News Staff)

In a brief ceremony at Government House Friday, Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin was presented with the first poppy form the BC/Yukon Legion Command.

The ceremony represented the first step for the kickoff for the 2019 Poppy Campaign.

BC/Yukon Legion Treasurer Jim Diack pinned the poppy to Austin’s lapel, reminding attendees of the importance of remembering the work of those in the Canadian Armed Forces.

ALSO READ: Victoria veteran receives French Legion of Honour, becoming knight of France

“The poppy is very significant and I think everybody that cherishes freedom in this country knows what the poppy symbol is,” said Diack. “It’s very well known in this country and in Europe. We need to thank our veterans.”

Every year the poppy campaign starts off in Ottawa, where the Governor General is presented with the first poppy. After that, a similar ceremony is held for the Lieutenant Governor of each province and territory. In an upcoming ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25, local mayors will also be presented with a poppy, after which poppies will then be for sale by donation on streets and in retail shops across the country.

ALSO READ: Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

“It’s really a wonderful thing and it is a reminder of how important it is that we recognize and continue always to value the service of our serving members and those who have served as veterans,” Austin said. “They make so may sacrifices in order to keep us safe from harm and to protect the freedoms, institutions and democratic conventions that really have shaped our country and our society in such a positive way.”

The municipal poppy ceremony and flag raising is set to occur at stations across the country at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi

and follow us on Instagram