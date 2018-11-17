License suspension and chimney fires keep departments busy

Preventive maintenance is the key to eliminating the threat of a chimney fire.

Golden-Field RCMP

From October 29 to November 11, the Golden-Field RCMP had a total of 126 files.

“October and November are usually slower months for us, and there hasn’t been a ton of snow on the highways,” stated Cst. Spencer Lainchbury.

About one quarter of the calls the RCMP received were traffic related, including 16 collisions and another 16 traffic complaints.

Also included were 10 abandoned 911 calls, four abandoned vehicles, four thefts, and two mischiefs.

On November 1, RCMP conducted a traffic stop and gave a 19-year-old woman from Wilmer a roadside screening to test for alcohol. The female failed two separate tests, resulting in losing her licence for 90 days, and having her vehicle impounded for 30 days. The female was an N-class driver.

A Check stop near Park Drive on November 3 resulted in a 45 year old male, from Enderby, losing his licence for 90 days. It’s alleged that the male failed two separate roadside screening device tests for alcohol. The male also had his vehicle impounded for 90 days.

Golden Fire Rescue

On November 7, Golden Fire Rescue was called to a motor vehicle accident on the Trans Canada Highway. Fortunately, all of the occupants were clear of the vehicle when crews arrived, and no extrication was required.

The next day, November 8, the fire department received a call for the first chimney fire of the year, which was successfully managed by the department.

In town on November 9, the Golden Fire Department responded to an RV fire at a residence. The fire was successfully extinguished without damaging anything nearby and without injuries.

While dealing with that fire, Golden Fire Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident near Quartz Creek.

“Responding personnel found the vehicle, ensured there were no fire or life safety hazards and secured the scene,” said fire Chief Dave Balding.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they need to report an emergency. Last week, two calls were reported to the administration line at the fire hall, which can be unmanned, since the department is paid on-call only.