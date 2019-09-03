Liberals yet to choose a candidate for Courtenay-Alberni

The Liberal Party in the Courtenay-Alberni riding has yet to choose a candidate for the 2019 October federal election.

With the NDP, Conservative and Green parties already naming their respective candidates, the Liberals have not indicated as to when they will choose a representative or whether they will have one.

Spokesperson for the Liberal Party, Parker Lund, said they have been approached by a variety of talented community leaders interested in the Team Trudeau candidate in Courtenay-Alberni.

He added the nomination process is moving forward in accordance with the party’s national nomination rules.

The NDP will be represented by incumbent Gord Johns while the Conservatives will be led by Byron Horner of Parksville and the Green Party will have Sean Wood, also of Parksville.

