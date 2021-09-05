Liberals hold a ‘Geet-Together’ in Abbotsford

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Liberal candidate Geet Grewal awaits her turn at the podium during a rally in Abbotsford on Sept. 4 / Submitted Photo

Hundreds of federal Liberals gathered in the riding of Mission-Matsqui Fraser Canyon for a rally on Saturday (Sept. 4) with Liberal candidate Geet Grewal.

The event was called “GEET–Together” and was held at Ridgeview Park in Abbotsford.

Federal Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan addressed the crowd saying “I’m so excited about what we’re able to do in this riding and what that’s going to mean for the future, and what a change that’s going to be… other campaigns are running scared and they should be,”

Also in attendance was the Honourable Harjit Sajjan who talked about the importance of seeing progressive young female voices in Ottawa.

He also spoke of the shared struggle of immigrants, the opportunities Canada has provided and a responsibility to participate in democracy.

According to a press release, Geet was born and raised in the Fraser Valley and is “a young woman of colour inspired by youth action and political activism.”

Her priorities include growing our economic future, strengthening the middle class, reducing inequalities and addressing the climate crisis.

Mission City Record