Liberal, Conservative candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country clash over vaccines

Two candidates vying to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in the upcoming federal election are butting heads over COVID-19 vaccination status.

Liberal candidate Tim Krupa sent out a news release on Friday morning demanding Conservative candidate Tracy Gray reveal whether she is double vaccinated.

He claims Gray has not encouraged anyone to be vaccinated and called her silence on the issue “deafening.”

“I was fully vaccinated as soon as possible and I challenge Tracy Gray to step forward and state whether she has been double vaccinated. I challenge her to step up and speak out,” said Krupa in the release.

Asked for a response to Krupa’s release, Gray’s campaign team said she has “followed the best medical health advice from day one of this pandemic, and she continues to strictly adhere to all public health guidelines,” but did not explicitly state whether Gray has been vaccinated.

“Personal attacks and misinformation appear to be the only strategy the Liberal candidate and former Trudeau staffer is employing in this campaign — the people of Kelowna-Lake Country expect better,” wrote Adam Wilson, a representative of Gray’s campaign.

These are the first punches thrown in the riding thus far, with no public forums scheduled yet.

Canadians will head to the polls for the federal election on Sept. 20.

