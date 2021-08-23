Lia Versaevel nominated as Green candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding

Green Party of Canada members voted between three candidates

The Green Party of Canada has chosen Lia Versaevel as their candidate for the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding from among three hopefuls. In a virtual vote, party members landed on Versaevel, who previously ran for the Green Party of B.C. in Nanaimo.

The 65-year-old worked for the B.C. government as a correctional officer, peace officer, probation officer and family justice counsellor, and earned a masters degree in conflict analysis and management from Royal Roads in 2007. Versaevel lives in Chemainus.

The federal election is on Sept. 20. Check your voter registration at elections.ca.

