LETTERS: We live in a caring and generous society

Editor:

Today at the checkout at Safeway, after picking up a few items, reaching into my pocket I was shocked to realize that I had forgotten my wallet.

After telling the cashier this, she put the items aside and I rushed out to my car to retrieve a change purse in which I’ve saved some loonies and toonies for parking meters – enough money to pay for the groceries.

The kind lady ahead of me who had just paid for her items must have assumed I was short the sum to pay my bill and left $10 with the cashier.

She was gone before I realized what she so kindly had done, so I missed thanking her.

The nice gentleman next in line behind me I assume also thought I was short of the money to pay the bill and told the clerk to add my items to his bill and insisted they do so.

All I could do in embarrassment was to thank him and leave.

We do live in a city – in a country – where our neighbors are caring and kindly generous.

A very good lesson for me.

Ed Epp, South Surrey