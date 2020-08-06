LETTERS: Service received during crisis deserves recognition

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Editor:

On Tuesday (July 28) my husband had his foot run over in a crosswalk on Crescent Road in South Surrey.

His injuries could have been a lot worse.

The service we received deserves recognition.

The fire department was the first to arrive followed by RCMP and the ambulance. What wonderful caring people we have in these jobs.

I want to thank the young lady who just turned her car off, left it in the middle of the street and called 911 on our behalf and provided a witness statement and a much-needed source of stability in an emotional time.

In these troubled times, the care provided by the RCMP constable was above and beyond.

I want to thank that young man. His calming reassurance at the scene and later was so very much appreciated.

Good job all. Again, thank you.

Your bosses and your families should be proud of you and of the job you do for our community.

LA Martin, Surrey