LETTERS: Not all Canadians up in arms over XL pipeline cancellation

Editor:

In the 2019 election, Justin Trudeau promised to introduce a Just Transition Act, “ensuring that workers have access to the training and support they need to succeed in the new clean economy.”

But he’s barely mentioned it since.

Now that U.S. President Joe Biden has cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline, one thing is clear: the fossil fuel era is ending.

Unfortunately, the mainstream media makes it appear as if the entire country is up in arms over Biden’s decision.

Au contraire, mes amis. Workers can’t keep waiting for help with the transition. They need action now. It’s time for Trudeau to keep his promise to workers and legislate the Just Transition Act.

As a matter of fact, Trudeau should live up to his original election promise of 2015. During the election campaign, Trudeau said he would overhaul the National Energy Board, and change the process for reviewing energy proposals. He also frequently said to voters, “It’s the communities that grant permission – the government can only grant permits.” Time for him to live up to at least a semblance of these promises.

A Just Transition Act would mean finally creating retraining programs for workers in the oil industry and generating thousands of good jobs that are in line with the needs of a green economy.

It’s clear that workers, our communities, and the planet need action now. Let’s hope the federal government can make it happen.

Robert Peebles, White Rock