Protesters at a climate march in downtown Nanaimo this past summer. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader protests all those other protesters

People who are against meat and climate change are angry, says letter writer

  • Oct. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

To the editor,

Today I had a little fast-food hamburger (used to be big), a good salad and a watered-down pop.

I do this once or twice a year as a protest against all the protesters against meat, climate change, language usage and all the other angry people and causes. I will try to find an appropriate word to call them.

Frank Stevens, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

