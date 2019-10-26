LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader protests all those other protesters

People who are against meat and climate change are angry, says letter writer

To the editor,

Today I had a little fast-food hamburger (used to be big), a good salad and a watered-down pop.

I do this once or twice a year as a protest against all the protesters against meat, climate change, language usage and all the other angry people and causes. I will try to find an appropriate word to call them.

Frank Stevens, Nanaimo

