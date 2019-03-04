LETTER: Time for Prime Minister to resign

Has the Prime Minister lost the moral authority to govern?

I was stunned by the information that Jody Wilson-Rayboud provided the Justice Committee on February 27th. The facts are clear, Wilson-Rayboud had detailed documentation for each one of the ten instances last fall in which she or her staff were bullied by the Prime Minister’s office to intervene in the SNC-Lavalin’s court case.

The integrity of the Canadian legal system and the independence of the Attorney General were sadly put at risk by the Liberal Government who was pressuring Mrs. Wilson-Rayboud to interfere with legal process for the sake of securing Liberal votes in Quebec.

The reference to a potential loss of 9,000 jobs should SNC-Lavalin be convicted of the bribery allegations, a message the Prime Minister keeps referring to is a fraction of the job losses in the oil and gas sector that Liberals continue to block. I have not heard Justin Trudeau or his cabinet worry about our 100,000 unemployed oil and gas workers and their families in Canada!

Trudeau said he is defending Canadian Jobs, so what happened to our oil and gas workers? Are we not all Canadians? His loyalty to Canada and his total disregard for rule of law through political interference is clear! It is time for this self-serving Prime Minister to resign.

Rob Morrison | Kootenay-Columbia Conservative Candidate