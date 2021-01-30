LETTER: The Surrey police process is a sham

Reader says there is no benefit to this transition

FILE - Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference about the provincial government approving the city’s municipal police transition plan on Aug. 22, 2019. He was joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Editor,

The news that Harley Chappell remains on the Surrey Police Board is blistering. This sorry excuse for vetting undermines confidence and leaves gaps in security.

The only two processes that were done have been a failure. One, a single hidden survey by the city. Coun. Brenda Locke had to use Freedom of Information to get access. On Dec. 24, 2019 it was released. The second was a single report by Wally Oppal, with most of his 50 pages or so of new information redacted.

No referendum and no cost-benefit analysis.

Most people I know live their lives driving their well-tuned car, not spending millions to swap it for another with fewer options. Well, the RCMP runs like a finely tuned reliable vehicle with all of their programs.

There is no benefit to this transition. The big losers here are Surrey taxpayers and every B.C. citizen who expects standard process to be followed.

Not one person in the elected NDP government has acknowledged this or taken action on a credible manner in this charade.

S. Hodges, Delta

