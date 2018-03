Editor, The News:

Re: City of Pitt Meadows destroys birder’s houses.

I wondered what happened to the swallow nesting boxes up at Addington Marsh. I assumed some authority had placed them there, and I wondered why they weren’t put back up when I was there a couple weeks ago.

Hopefully there will be some coordination of effort in our local wildlife management.

Mr. Serfas ought to be commended for his action. Those swallows are really something to watch in flight.

Lindsay Bennett

Maple Ridge