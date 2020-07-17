LETTER: Store staff should all be wearing face masks

'It would be nice to see staff protecting their customers'

In this time of COVID-19 I am carefully choosing which stores to enter because I notice that some are not insisting that their staff wear a mask, or a protective shield if that is more comfortable. I feel that if shoppers are thoughtful enough to wear a face covering to protect other shoppers and the store staff, it would be nice to see staff protecting their customers.

Any suggestions for how the shopping public can encourage the wearing of masks or face shields by store staff?

Shirley Caarscadden

