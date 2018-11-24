Letter: sign of the times

Editor,

It is a sign of our times that the most important political decision of our time is sitting in a ballot on our kitchen table (or lost in our junk mail).

We have in front of us an opportunity to change the voting system in our province. We can remain with a system that limits choice and places decision making in the hands of a few or adopt a system that ensures that all votes are accurately represented.

Our democracy faces many challenges. We need to find ways to solve difficult and complex problems that face the future of our Province. We need to find ways to have our views included in these decisions and arrive at solutions that consider the concerns of all people in our Province.

These challenges will persist however we decide to vote in this referendum, however, without a change to our voting system we will be left without the necessary tools to have meaningful input in these decisions.

Please take the time to complete and mail your ballot.

Dave Carter

Castlegar, B.C.