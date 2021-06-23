LETTER: Short-term rentals bring tourist dollars

Dear Editor:

I happen to be the vacation rental owner that Diana Smith likes to write letters about. We live in a bowl type setting where sounds and smells from all of the homes in the area travel easily.

Sometimes, and I know this is hard to believe, our vacationers like to have a few laughs while on the deck overlooking the beautiful scenery and lake. Myself and many of our neighbours do too. Who would have thought?

Our town needs these tourists for our local economy, especially after the last 15 months. With limited hotel/motel options in Summerland, vacation rentals bring in much needed revenue for our local shops, restaurants and wineries.

I welcome city bylaws regulating vacation rentals. I’m not ashamed about how I manage my investment, and maybe, I won’t have to read another letter from Diana.

Wade Parker

Summerland

