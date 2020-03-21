LETTER: Questioning reason why candidates run for Liberal nod

Dear Editor,
[RE: Three competing to be BC Liberal candidate in Maple Ridge-Mission, March 5, The News]
It was my understanding that Corisa Bell withdrew from the political scene because there was “too much politics in politics.”
Maybe a larger paycheque will make all the politicking worthwhile.
While it looks like Dan Ruimy is just looking for a steady paycheque.
How else can one explain a federal Liberal becoming essentially a provincial conservative.
Does the word hypocrite come to mind?
Rod Moritz, Maple Ridge
