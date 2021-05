COVID-19 claimed the Bella Vita restaurant which had been in operation almost 50 years

Dear Editor,

[Re: Iconic downtown Maple Ridge restaurant closing, mapleridgenews.com, May 20]

I was so very sorry to read that the Bella Vita has closed, the best restaurant in the area and many special occasions have been celebrated there over the years in the dinning room and more casual times in the Odyssey Room always good food and service.

It will be sadly missed.

Lynn Reynolds, Maple Ridge

