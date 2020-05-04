LETTER: Many thanks to Chilliwack hospital staff after recent stay amid a pandemic

George Neudorf holds up signs outside Chilliwack General Hospital for his wife Nettie who was a patient on April 24, 2020. (Facebook)

Working in the medical field is, at best, an awesome and challenging profession, and that is even more so during this pandemic experience. Since I was a patient in the Chilliwack Hospital recently, I want to thank the ambulance attendants and medical staff in emergency and the nurses and doctors on 5 North and 4 North.

Although I was isolated in my lonely corner with constantly closed drapes, I can assure you that I appreciated every nurse who had to take the time, effort and patience to gown up in order to come and help me.

My husband joins me in praying to God to protect you from the coronavirus and to keep you and your families healthy.

Nettie Neudorf

