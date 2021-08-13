Letter: Dangerous dogs and our neighbourhood

Dangerous dogs and our neighbourhood

On the weekend, a loose Husky mix jumped our sturdy four foot fence at the rear of our house and killed our special needs cat. The dog’s owner did not agree to put the dog to sleep and by law, was returned. But what if that had been my baby sitting on a picnic blanket? I can accept a dog being returned had it found its way into a backyard without a fence. But a dog that is capable of jumping fences makes the neighbourhood unsafe for our companion animals and our small children. Until the bylaw is changed or the dog’s owner does the responsible thing, our neighbourhood will remain vulnerable.

Emily Morency

Duncan