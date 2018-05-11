Letter: Climate leaders don’t build pipelines

Dear Editor,

My name is Raymond James Brown and I am a Canadian citizen who loves the outdoors.

I know that a lot of investors are pulling their money out of fossil fuels and the world is moving quickly towards renewables which makes investing in fossil fuels a risky proposition.

As a B.C. resident I am horrified by the risks of a dilbit spill and I believe that all the extra tanker traffic will spell the end to our resident orca pod.

I also believe that if we build the pipeline we will not be able to meet our climate commitments.

I think that we should be investing in renewables and trying to be leaders and innovators in this sector.

One of the most important reasons why we should not build the pipeline is because if we do we are making a mockery of the reconciliation process. I am ashamed of the way Canada has treated it’s indigenous peoples and are still treating them.

As a country we have much to atone for.

Please don’t invest in Kinder Morgan. It is not an investment that our children can live with.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

Sincerely,

Ray Brown

Golden, B.C.