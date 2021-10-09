LETTER: Canada on track for massive fail on 2030 emissions reduction target

Greg McKone of Fraser Valley Climate Action says Alberta and B.C. are going backwards

Dear editor,

A government-commissioned report just confirmed that Canada is set to miss it’s 2030 emissions reduction target of 40% below 2005 levels.

We’re set to only reduce emissions by 16% – which is not enough to ensure a safe and livable future or limit global temperature increase to the 1.5C set out by the Paris Accord.

Do your readers know that Canada is among the top 10 countries that have contributed to historic greenhouse gas emissions that have driven the climate crisis.

Canada is NOT a climate leader. In fact B.C. and Alberta are going backwards by increasing oil and gas production.

After a summer of wildfires, smoke, deadly heatwaves, and other climate-driven disasters, we don’t have the luxury of watching idly while our government talks and talks while it continues to drive us down the path of climate destruction.

We are on the wrong track and we need a radical and intentional intervention to reduce future harm.

One of the most critical things we can do in our community is ensuring that the Liberal government knows that we expect nothing less than a big and bold just transition act that leaves no worker or community behind.

Only about one per cent of jobs are oil and gas jobs, so this can be targeted and supported.

Our federal government needs to know that thousands of people across this country expect them to be brave and meet this crisis head-on.

In the weeks and months to come, I hope all of you reading will join me in holding our politicians accountable when they debate this important legislation, and use every tool in our toolbox to make it clear we expect nothing less than a big and bold transition plan.

Greg McKone,

Fraser Valley Climate Action, Abbotsford.

Abbotsford News