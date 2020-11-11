LEST WE FORGET

There will be a Remembrance Day ceremony in Mission today.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 57 Mission announced on its Facebook site that they will “still be holding our Remembrance Day Ceremony and streaming on Facebook but the lounge will be closed.”

The Provincial Health Officer (PHO) has recommended cancelling all indoor events or gatherings planned for November 11th.

In a release, the PHO stated “For the best interest of our Veterans, members, and their families I must ask you to cancel any events planned following your November 11th commemorations and insist that all branches remain closed for the day.”

According to the Facebook post, this year’s RCL Branch 57 Remembrance Day Ceremony will be a limited event held at RCL Branch 57, restricted to a maximum of 50 people as per Provincial Health Regulations. The service will be open only to essential personnel involved in running the service and invited guests. We deeply regret that no one else will be permitted at the Legion Cenotaph during the service.

“While we must discourage in-person participation at the Cenotaph from 6 am to 1 pm, we invite you to watch a live streaming of the service beginning at approximately 10:45 a.m.”

