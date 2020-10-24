Leonard declared early winner for Courtenay-Comox

A jubilant Ronna-Rae Leonard salutes the crowd at her victory party at the Avalanche Bar & Grill. (photo by Scott Stanfield)

The NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard expects to get to sleep a little earlier this election night than she did in 2017.

After a razor-thin victory margin in a contest that went well into overtime last time out, the incumbent has been declared winner in Courtney-Comox, at least based on preliminary results from voting day.

“I think we’re in a place right now where people can breathe a little bit easier,” she told the Record on Saturday night.

Mail-in and absentee ballot results are still expected to be many days away. However, with 90 of 105 stations reporting, Leonard was holding almost 48 per cent of the vote. As soon as the first ballots started coming in, she was holding steady in the mid-40 per cent range.

Brennan Day of the Liberals was coming in just below 30 per cent, which was were he sat much of the night since polls closed, while the Greens’ Gillian Anderson was just over 22 per cent.

For Leonard, the preliminary results over the course of the evening allowed her to relax a little more and muse on the work of her campaign people.

“I think they’re being rewarded, at least for the time being,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the team in Courtenay-Comox. I couldn’t be prouder of the leader.”

She credited NDP leader John Horgan for his efforts to lead the province through the pandemic and into the future, and she is looking forward to getting back to work in the legislature with her colleagues. Horgan is projected to form a majority government, barring some kind of major shift once all the final ballots are counted.

For voters in Cumberland and the south part of the Comox Valley, the NDP’s Josie Osborne had already been declared winner, or at least front-runner, earlier in the night.

The projected majority means a little more security for Leonard and the NDP.

“I think it gives us a clear mandate to go forward,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”

When work resumes, she expects some of the top priorities will be to provide more stability for people struggling during the pandemic through measures like the one-time recovery benefit or rent freezes.

“We know how scary things are for so many people,” she said.

Other issues high on the agenda will be $10-a-day child care for families, along with the economic recovery investment fund and job creation.

“Those are the really concrete acts that we’re intending to take right out of the gate,” she said.

Even with a majority, Leonard expects the government to reach out to many different people for ideas and consider all interests in the province.

“We are going to work for everyone,” she added.

Last time, on election night Leonard won by only nine votes. When all the votes will finally counted, she still ended up with a victory margin of fewer than 200 votes.

(The Record has reached out to Brennan Day and Gillian Anderson and will update this story later.)

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox Valley Record