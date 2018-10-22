Leo Facio re-elected as Harrison’s mayor

Facio joined by three new councillors

Preliminary election results reveal that incumbent Leo Facio has won the race for mayor of Harrison Hot Springs.

After a feisty candidate race, preliminary results reveal that Leo Facio has been reelected mayor of Harrison Hot Springs winning 432 votes – 59.1 per cent of the vote – beating out challenger John Allen at 282 votes – 38.6 per cent.

Incumbent Samantha Piper took the lead for councillors, winning 434 votes. Gerry Palmer was close behind winning a seat on council with 397 votes. Ray Hooper won 389 votes and Michie Vidal was elected with 384.

Candidates Allan Jackson, Zoltan Kiss, Leslie Ghezesan and Sung Y Wong are runners-up.

A total of 731 votes were cast out of 1,222 eligible voters.

Official results are not confirmed until Oct. 24.

