Preliminary election results reveal that incumbent Leo Facio has won the race for mayor of Harrison Hot Springs.

Leo Facio re-elected as Harrison’s mayor

Facio joined by three new councillors

  • Oct. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After a feisty candidate race, preliminary results reveal that Leo Facio has been reelected mayor of Harrison Hot Springs winning 432 votes – 59.1 per cent of the vote – beating out challenger John Allen at 282 votes – 38.6 per cent.

Incumbent Samantha Piper took the lead for councillors, winning 434 votes. Gerry Palmer was close behind winning a seat on council with 397 votes. Ray Hooper won 389 votes and Michie Vidal was elected with 384.

Candidates Allan Jackson, Zoltan Kiss, Leslie Ghezesan and Sung Y Wong are runners-up.

A total of 731 votes were cast out of 1,222 eligible voters.

Official results are not confirmed until Oct. 24.

Stay tuned for more about Harrison’s new council.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
