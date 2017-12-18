Lenora Trenaman re-elected as SD8 chair

Trenaman has served in the role since 2014

Lenora Trenaman (second from the left) has been re-elected as SD8’s chair. File photo

Lenora Trenaman is returning for another term as chair of School District 8.

Trenaman was re-elected chair on Dec. 12. She’s held the position since 2014 and was central figure in 2016 during the debate and eventual closure of four schools in Nelson, Salmo, Yahk and Creston.

She was first elected in 2005 to the Kootenay Lake Board of Education.

Meanwhile, Sharon Nazaroff was made vice-chair, and was also acclaimed as the B.C. School Trustees Association representative, with Dawn Lang serving as an alternate.

Rebecca Huscroft was acclaimed as the B.C. Public School Employers Association representative and Curtis Bendig was made Huscroft’s alternate.

SD8’s board consists of nine elected trustees.