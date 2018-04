The Sooke Royal Canadian Legion is hosting its annual VE Day/Battle of the Atlantic service next weekend.

The event takes place May 6 at 10:45 a.m., where a parade will march from the Sooke Community Hall to the cenotaph at the Legion, followed by a short remembrance service at 11.

A breakfast will also be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Legion, which costs $7.