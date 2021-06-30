Legion getting a facelift through donated hours

Roy Timms, Gary Timms, Desi Slaney and Brian Timms on a sunny day last week, painting the exterior for the Houston branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. (Submitted/Houston Today)

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 249 in Houston is getting a facelift through a painting grant and donated hours from volunteers and executives alike.

Joanne Woodbeck, the executive secretary for the legion told Houston Today in an email that several volunteers and executives — past and present had been helping out with a massive painting job for the legion.

“The legion is based with a lot of volunteers. There are many that contribute throughout the day for different areas of the business to keep us running,” she said, adding that several of these volunteers and executives had been painting all week long.

Brothers, Roy, Gary and Brian Timms, who are executives with the legion branch, had been painting most of the week, along with Ambrose Kelly, another executive and Desi Slaney. Dorrance Murphy, a past executive, who has been volunteering for several years, was also a part of the painting crew.

The painting and facelift of the legion has been long awaited.

“The funding for the paint came through three years ago from a variety of grants. Unfortunately the weather has hindered our efforts and finally some of the executives were able to coordinate and are getting the job done,” said Woodbeck.

She also said that Lorne Himech donated his man lift for the job without which it would have been impossible to get the painting job done.

The time donated by the volunteers and the equipment by Himech, have resulted in saving the legion a lot of money in the process.

Houston Today