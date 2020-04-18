logo

Legion announces $3 million for Branches

Volunteer-run Branches facing trouble in the wake of COVID-19

  • Apr. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Legion’s National Headquarters announced Apr. 3, 2020, that they will release a total of 3 million dollars to help struggling Branches in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dominion Command Executive Council made a landmark decision to release the funds from the Legion’s national reserves, in order to provide Branch Emergency Funds – non-repayable grants – to Branches that are suffering across the country. These are not Poppy Funds, which cannot be used for Branch operations.

“Despite the current challenges, our incredible members and Branches are doing incredible volunteer work,” says Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine. “Our communities need them and we want to do everything we can to help them help others.”

The funds will be managed through the Legion’s Provincial/Territorial Commands, and via International Zones. The initial total amount transferred to regions next week will be equivalent to one thousand dollars per Branch, and the specific amounts disbursed directly to Branches will be based on individual need. Commands and Zones will be required to inform Dominion Command on how funds were distributed.

The Legion has over 1,300 Branches across the country.

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest veteran support and community service organization. They are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their Branches.

Barriere Star Journal

