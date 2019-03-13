Legal proceedings continue in 222 Corfield case, no new court dates set

Modular building units for a supportive housing project are being delivered to the 222 Corfield site in Parksville. - Michael Briones photo

Legal proceedings continue with Parksville’s 222 Corfield supportive housing project but no court dates have yet been set for future negotiations.

Petitioners of the project and BC Housing are waiting for the result of a court case, questioning the legality of the rezoning that allows for a supportive housing facility at 222 Corfield St. The City of Parksville withdrew as a respondent to the petition in December.

Construction began at the site on Jan. 9 and delivery of modular housing units for the site began last week and should continue for the next two months.

READ MORE: Supportive housing building units to be moved to 222 Corfield site, expected to affect traffic

READ MORE: Modular buildings delivered to 222 Corfield in Parksville

“Legal proceedings continue on this case; however, the courts have not set any hearings or trial dates,” said Andrea Coutts, senior communications advisor for BC Housing in an email. “In the meantime, BC Housing is proceeding under a valid bylaw and permits.”

Coutts said BC Housing is still in discussions with the City of Parksville about the supportive housing project but “cannot comment further as these conversations have occurred in-camera.”

Construction completion is expected for the end of May.

READ MORE: Court decision not yet reached on BC Housing’s application to be added to 222 Corfield lawsuit

READ MORE: City drops out of Corfield lawsuit, BC Housing steps in

“These much-needed homes will provide vital 24/7 support services for 52 people experiencing homelessness, which includes access to mental health and addiction programs, as well as employment and life skills training to help people move forward with their lives,” Coutts said.

Deb Tardiff, communications manager with the City of Parksville, said discussions are ongoing between the city and BC Housing but no updates are available at this time and the city is not aware of a new court date.