Legal pot shop to open in Victoria with free merchandise

Victoria residents will have one more place to buy legal marijuana following the recent closures of many unlicensed pot shops in Greater Victoria.
Clarity Cannabis opens a second location in Victoria on Saturday, Aug. 17 located at 855 Johnson street. They will be giving away free merchandise to the first 50 people in the doors with no purchase necessary.
Clarity Cannabis prides itself on dispelling myths, offering unbiased education and empowering responsible choices.
According to their website, Clarity Cannabis came into being by an experienced team of industry-leading pharmacists, internal medicine specialists and entrepreneurs.
For more information visit claritycannabis.ca.
