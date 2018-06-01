Left turns allowed in Columbia Ave construction zone

City of Castlegar and MarWest report left turns are allowed and all businesses are open.

The City of Castlegar and MarWest are hoping to clear up the misconception that left turns are not allowed in the Columbia Avenue construction zone.

A press release was issued to alert the public that: “Left hand turns are permitted throughout the construction zone and that all companies are open for business.”

MarWest explained that if travelling from the south you can turn left onto 15th Street (the light by Steve’s No Frills) and onto Selkirk Avenue (by Ready Engineering/ Property Guys).

If travelling from the north, you can turn left onto 13th Street (Napa and Guillevin) and onto Christina Place.

MarWest and the city encourage drivers to utilize Monashee Avenue to access those businesses on the west side of Columbia Avenue in the construction zone.

They also are reminding the public to obey traffic control personnel. Traffic fines double in construction zones and local RCMP are enforcing the rules.

“Traffic flow has been steady; however, at peak traffic times, vehicles may be delayed for a few minutes (current estimated wait time is 3 minutes),” said MarWest. “While we understand that traffic delays can be an inconvenience, whenever confronted with a ‘fast-versus-safe’ decision on the road, please choose the safe one.”

Questions or concerns can be taken to MarWest’s communications coordinator, Stephanie Pelletier, at 250-304-8676 or by emailing columbia@marwestindustries.ca.

Project updates and current conditions can also be found on Martech Electricals’ Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram.