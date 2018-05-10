Contributed

Leash requirement proposed for dogs on rail trail

Lake Country council will see proposed bylaw changes Tuesday

Proposed changes to an existing bylaw requiring dogs to remain on leashes while on the Okanagan Rail Trail is good news for one Lake Country resident.

Kelsi Edgelow’s dog Baylee was attacked by two off-leash dogs while walking on the rail trail in Oyama last week.

She said she’s excited to see the updated bylaw, which permits dogs from entering the trail unless they are on a leash of two metres in length or less and are controlled by the person walking them.

After spending a night at the vet, Baylee is bruised and will need help going up and down stairs, but is very much alive.

Kelsi doesn’t want the attacking dogs to be put down, but she would like them to be labelled as aggressive and would like owners to take responsibility of their pets, especially since this is the second time Baylee has been attacked.

The proposed amendment would label the trail as a dog walking park. Horses would also not be allowed on the rail trail.

Dogs can be off-leash in Lake Country at walking parks on Woodsdale Road, Bottom Wood Lake Road and Coral Beach’s north end.

According to a regional district bylaw, dogs labelled as aggressive are put on a probationary period for 36 months.

In the Central Okanagan, dogs must be leashed at all times unless otherwise stated in designated off-leash parks or areas.

The changes to the bylaw will be presented Tuesday night, to be read a first, second and third time at a regular council meeting.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Men’s Centre on mid Island warns it will have to close
Next story
Using horse power to teach communication skills

Just Posted

Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

 

Round robin tennis opens season

  • 3 hours ago

 

Gardeners a-buzz for MARS tour in Parksville Qualicum Beach

  • 3 hours ago

 

Hope friends tackle Vancouver Marathon

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.