Leash requirement proposed for dogs on rail trail

Proposed changes to an existing bylaw requiring dogs to remain on leashes while on the Okanagan Rail Trail is good news for one Lake Country resident.

Kelsi Edgelow’s dog Baylee was attacked by two off-leash dogs while walking on the rail trail in Oyama last week.

She said she’s excited to see the updated bylaw, which permits dogs from entering the trail unless they are on a leash of two metres in length or less and are controlled by the person walking them.

After spending a night at the vet, Baylee is bruised and will need help going up and down stairs, but is very much alive.

Kelsi doesn’t want the attacking dogs to be put down, but she would like them to be labelled as aggressive and would like owners to take responsibility of their pets, especially since this is the second time Baylee has been attacked.

The proposed amendment would label the trail as a dog walking park. Horses would also not be allowed on the rail trail.

Dogs can be off-leash in Lake Country at walking parks on Woodsdale Road, Bottom Wood Lake Road and Coral Beach’s north end.

According to a regional district bylaw, dogs labelled as aggressive are put on a probationary period for 36 months.

In the Central Okanagan, dogs must be leashed at all times unless otherwise stated in designated off-leash parks or areas.

The changes to the bylaw will be presented Tuesday night, to be read a first, second and third time at a regular council meeting.

