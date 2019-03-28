Learning the ropes of the law

A pair of local youth, Dallas Tucker and Blake Simpson, graduated from the Kamloops RCMP Youth Academy on March 21 where 22 students from School District 73 spent Spring Break to experience what it would be like to go to mountie training. (L-r) Sgt. G.D. Simpson (Clearwater) Cst. D. Meikle, Cdt. Blake Simpson, Cdt. Dallas Tucker, Cst. R.Wiedenman, Cst. R. Meinke. Photo submitted

Submitted

Two local youth, Dallas Tucker and Blake Simpson, graduated from the Kamloops RCMP Youth Academy on March 21.

Twenty-two students from School District 73 spent Spring Break at the camp to experience what it would be like to go to mountie training in Depot (Regina Sask.). The youth learned law, police defensive tactics, drill and physical fitness training, just to name a few of the requirements they had to meet in order to graduate.

Upon graduation they performed some of the drill they’d learned after receiving their certificates. Tucker received the distinction of being recognized as the “most dedicated” cadet of his troop.

In keeping with RCMP tradition, Sgt. G.D. Simpson had the pleasure of serving Blake, his son, his certificate of graduation in Red Serge.

