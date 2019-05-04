Learning the ropes

Search and rescue teams from around BC came to Clearwater for two-day rope training

Search and rescue (SAR) teams from around British Columbia descended upon Clearwater for a two-day rope training course last weekend, that saw the groups practicing their skills on the cliffs outside town.

“Over the last two days we’ve been doing a bi-annual rope rescue exercise with roughly 70 participants and what we’re doing is practicing rope rescue with highly skilled rope rescue technicians from around the province that joined us,” said Ryan McLarty, SAR manager and rope rescue team leader with Wells Gray Search and Rescue.

“It’s always good to bring a lot of groups together to train with each other to get new ideas.”

Some of the groups that took part in the training included Barriere, Bella Coola Valley, Central Fraser Valley, Central Okanagan, Coquitlam, Courtenay/Comox, Kamloops, Lion’s Bay, Mission, Nelson, North Shore Rescue, Prince George, Rossland, South Cariboo, South Columbia, Shuswap, Surrey, Vernon and Wells Gray.

McLarty added this is the fourth time Clearwater has hosted the event, which is overseen by seven provincial instructors from across B.C.

