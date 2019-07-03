Learning on the job

Along with the arrival of summer comes students working at the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce for the season. Catrina Vanderwolf (L), just graduated from Lakes District Secondary School in June, and Molly Nicholas (R), will in September enter her third year of her biology major at the University of Northern British Columbia. (Blair McBride photo)

  • Jul. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

