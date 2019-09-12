Learn what’s lies beneath the water on annual bike tour of the slough

Event will start and end at the Scouts Hall on Hope River Road in Chilliwack on Sept. 14

Slough Bike Tour 2019 participants will gather at Scouts Hall on the Hope Slough. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

What lies below the surface of the waterways on the north side of Chilliwack will be part of the discussions this weekend during the annual Camp-Hope Slough Bike Tour.

It’s an all-ages, all-abilities cycling tour of the local Camp/Hope River slough system, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 from Scouts Hall with three routes to choose from.

“We’ll discuss what lies beneath these waters, the issues that salmon and other animals are facing and how we can work towards sustainable solutions at the local level,” said organizer Lina Azeez of Watershed Watch Salmon Society, in collaboration with Friends of Camp-Hope Slough (#SOS).

Together they have been working to raise awareness about the values of the Camp and Hope waterways and the need to improve water quality and overall habitat of waterways impacted by flood infrastructure.

READ MORE: There’s a plan for Camp Slough

Organizers said they’ll recognize that the event is taking place on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Sto:lo people, including the Cheam, Shxwhá:y Village and Skwah.

The bike tour starts and ends at the Scouts Hall. Event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the end there will be a cash-only by-donation community BBQ hosted by the 1st Fairfield Scouts.

Three routes for bike tour participants to choose from:

• All-ages, all-abilities bike route: 9km

• Intermediate route: 15km

• Advanced route: 32km (for those who can average 25-27 km/hr)

Sign up via Eventbrite under the Camp-Hope-Slough-Bike-Tour-2019 name. All routes capped at 20 riders each.

READ MORE: Raising awareness of slough values

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.