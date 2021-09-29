‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety’ during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3 to 9

Replace the batteries in your smoke alarm annually, and test them monthly.

Fire prevention week is taking place from October 3 to 9, 2021, and Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services wants to remind the public of this year’s theme – ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety’.

Fire prevention week runs across Canada every year during October. During the week, a different theme is highlighted to help both children and adults learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

Murray Robertson, Fire Prevention Coordinator for the City of Cranbrook, says that it’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“When an alarm makes a noise – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must act,” Robertson said. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services list the following as important things to note about the sounds of fire safety:

– A continuous set of three beeps, “beep, beep, beep” means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1 and stay out.

– A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

– All smoke alarms need to be replaced after ten years.

– Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit needs to be replaced.

– Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

According to the National Fire Prevention Week website, it’s important to have both a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm as they perform different tasks.

Smoke alarms sense smoke well before a person can, alerting you to danger sooner.

Carbon Monoxide is an odourless and colourless gas that displaces oxygen in the body and brain. It can render someone unconscious. Carbon Monoxide is caused by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as gas, oil, kerosene, wood or charcoal. These alarms can detect the presence of carbon monoxide quickly, and save lives.

For those who may not be able to hear an alarm, there are smoke alarms and alert devices that emit light, vibrations or other sensory alerts.

