Learn more about innovative grazing practices

The Kootenay & Boundary Farm Advisors (KBFA) invites Creston Valley farmers to join Professor Lauchlan Fraser of Thompson Rivers University for a presentation and discussion on research about using innovative grazing practices to build more soil, grow better pastures, raise healthier herds and adapt to climate change.

“Grazing management is as much a focus on long-term soil health as it is on forage productivity,” says Lauchlan Fraser, whose specialties include rangeland ecology. “Without a healthy soil, forage production and the resilience of forage to climate change will be limited.”

The presentation topics include:

· Grazing management systems

· Climate change and soil carbon

· Invasive plants and agroforestry

Where: Creston – Jimmy’s Pub & Grill, 1418 Canyon St.

When: June 27, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. local time

Who: General public welcome. Coffee provided.

More info: coordinator@kbfa.ca or call 778-771-5851