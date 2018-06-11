Learn more about innovative grazing practices

The Kootenay & Boundary Farm Advisors (KBFA) invites Creston Valley farmers to join Professor Lauchlan Fraser of Thompson Rivers University for a presentation and discussion on research about using innovative grazing practices to build more soil, grow better pastures, raise healthier herds and adapt to climate change.
“Grazing management is as much a focus on long-term soil health as it is on forage productivity,” says Lauchlan Fraser, whose specialties include rangeland ecology. “Without a healthy soil, forage production and the resilience of forage to climate change will be limited.”
The presentation topics include:
· Grazing management systems
· Climate change and soil carbon
· Invasive plants and agroforestry
Where: Creston – Jimmy’s Pub & Grill, 1418 Canyon St.
When: June 27, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. local time
Who: General public welcome. Coffee provided.
More info: coordinator@kbfa.ca or call 778-771-5851