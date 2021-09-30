Learn about Indigenous history at the Trail library

The Trail and District Public Library reopens Friday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

The Trail public library has many books on its respective suggested reading list including ‘In My Own Moccasins,’ by author Helen Knott. Image: TrailLibrary.com

The Trail and District Public Library is closed today to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The new federal holiday is meant for the country to observe the history and ongoing trauma caused by residential schools in Canada.

First proposed in 2015 by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, this national day of public remembrance was passed into law in June 2021 after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked children’s graves at former residential school sites across Canada — discoveries that fueled collective grief and anger.

“The (library is closed) to remember, and reflect on, the horrendous history and ongoing inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to honour residential school survivors and the children who did not return home,” library director Samantha Murphy said.

“Education and awareness are crucial to meaningful reconciliation.”

She reminds readers that the public library has many resources for anyone wanting to learn more about truth and reconciliation and Indigenous peoples.

The public library reopens Friday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

