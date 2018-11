Water in part of Princeton's business district was turned off Friday morning and it will likely remain off until about 2 p.m.

According to works manager Jim Daley the emergency shut off was made necesssary because of leak in a pipe under the street.

The water is shut off on Vermilion Avenue from Fields to Town Hall, and on Halliford Avenue from Vermilion to Bridge Street.