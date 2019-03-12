Leadership changing at four Penticton and area schools

A photo of principal Scott Edwards at Queens Park Elementary School participating in anti-bullying activities in 2015. (Mark Brett/Penticton Western News)

Leadership at four schools in School District No. 67 will change in the 2019/2020 school year.

An announcement sent out Tuesday stated top positions in four schools (Giant’s Head Park Elementary, Queen’s Park Elementary, Columbia Elementary School and Wiltse Elementary School) will change next school year.

Scott Edwards has been appointed principal of Giant’s Head Elementary School, effective August 1.

Edwards has served as principal of Queen’s Park Elementary since 2014. Before joining the staff at Queen’s Park Elementary, Edwards was principal of Kaleden Elementary for three years. Prior to that, he was vice-principal at Giant’s Head Elementary. He also served as principal of Summer School in 2006 and 2007 and has been a teacher at various elementary schools in the district.

Edwards succeeds Craig Dunbar who rejoined the district due to a medical leave.

Related: New acting vice principal for Penticton Secondary School

Ron Manning has been appointed principal of Queen’s Park Elementary School effective August 1.

Manning joins the school board from School District No. 38 (Richmond) where he is currently principal of Kingswood Elementary, a position he has held since 2014. Prior to that, he was principal of Tait Elementary for four years and principal at Spul’u’kwuks Elementary for two years. Additional experience in School District No. 38 includes eight years as a vice-principal and eight years of teaching experience.

Manning has a Masters of Education Degree in Administrative Leadership from the University of British Columbia and Teacher Certification from the Professional Development Program at Simon Fraser University.

Roland Holowaty, currently vice-principal of Wiltse Elementary School will become vice-principal of Columbia Elementary School, effective August 1. Holowaty replaces Carla Krekic who has accepted a position in another district.

Jacquie Hicks has been appointed vice-principal of Wiltse Elementary School effective August 1. Hicks has been a teacher in the district since 1999. She is currently at West Bench Elementary. Prior to that, Hicks taught at Columbia Elementary, Skaha Lake Middle, KVR Middle, Summerland Middle and Snowdon Elementary. She served as principal of the Elementary Summer School Program in 2017 and 2018.

Hicks has a Masters of Administration, Curriculum and Leadership from Gonzaga University and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Victoria.

To report a typo, email:editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBCeditor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.