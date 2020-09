David Merner to host a socially distanced campaign event at Mill Lake Park at 6 p.m.

David Merner is campaigning to be the next leader of the Green Party of Canada.

A candidate to lead the Green Party of Canada is meeting with supporters this evening at Mill Lake Park.

David Merner, a former Green Party candidate on Vancouver Island, is among those running to replace Elizabeth May.

He is hosting a socially distanced campaign event today at 6 p.m. at Mill Lake Park. A campaign announcement says the meeting is set for the south side of the park, near the Bevan Avenue entrance.

Abbotsford News