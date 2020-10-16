Leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party visits Courtenay

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, paid a visit to Courtenay, Friday at the Comox Valley Art Gallery, where he met with Ronna Rae Leonard — BC NDP candidate for the Courtenay—Comox riding — and K'omoks First Nation Elder Barb Whyte.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, met with BC NDP candidate for Courtenay—Comox Ronna Rae Leonard (centre) and K’omoks First Nation Elder Barb Whyte, Friday at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. Scott Stanfield photo

Whyte designed the Indigenous Garden in the gallery’s plaza at 580 Duncan Ave. Planting of the gardens began in the fall of 2018 in beds that surround the south and west corner of the plaza and Traditional Welcome Poles.

“The gardens invite contemplation and rooting to the land in which we live and receive nourishment,” the CVAG website states.

Comox Valley Record