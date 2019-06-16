LDSS’ Nisa Hofer wins soccer award

Sixteen teams, including the one from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) participated in the Single A Girls Soccer Provincials on May 30-June 1, hosted by Nakusp Secondary School in Nakusp of the West Kootenay region. LDSS came 11th. Grade 12 player Nisa Hofer from LDSS was among the Commissioners 11, an award that recognizes the top players from each team. (Submitted photo)

  • Jun. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

