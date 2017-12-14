LDM gravel truck slips into a ditch

Making our roads safer is not an easy job. A Lakes District Maintenance gravel truck has recently slipped into a ditch on Eagle Creek Road, causing it to lose its load. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Dec. 11, 2017. (Submitted photo)

  • Dec. 14, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

