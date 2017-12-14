LDM gravel truck slips into a ditch
Making our roads safer is not an easy job. A Lakes District Maintenance gravel truck has recently slipped into a ditch on Eagle Creek Road, causing it to lose its load. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Dec. 11, 2017. (Submitted photo)
