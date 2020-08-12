LDAC features Tweedsmuir Fiddlers and Thea Neumann at Burns Lake Community Market

The Tweedsmuir Fiddlers entertained shoppers with their performance two weeks back during the Burns Lake Community Market. Last week, professional musician and music teacher Thea Neumann played for a crowd of friends and family at the same spot on behalf of the Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC). The LDAC is hosting live music every Friday at a booth inside the community market to entertain locals and give a platform to artists. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)